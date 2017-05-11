Walnut Hills football hit with fines, probation

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.Full Story >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.Full Story >
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.Full Story >
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.Full Story >
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.Full Story >
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.Full Story >
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.Full Story >
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.Full Story >