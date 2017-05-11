12 OH kennels named among 'Horrible Hundred' puppy mills

A dozen kennels in Ohio are among the 100 listed in the Humane Society of the United States's 2017 report on problem puppy-breeders.

Missouri had the greatest number of problem breeders, 19, for the fifth year in a row. Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kansas followed with 12 each.

Kentucky and Indiana both had one.

Many of the problem breeders where named because of issues such as selling underage puppies, unsafe and unsanitary conditions, finding partially decomposed carcasses of neonatal puppies, multiple injuries and illness detected.

Ohio List:

Debra S. Baird, Salem, Ohio

Warned about sale of underage puppies; repeatedly failed to have records of medical exams on dogs and puppies.

Nathan & Sara Bazler, Little Puppies Online, LLC, Mount Vernon, Ohio

Puppies found in cramped, undersized cages; dealer bought puppies from unlicensed breeders.

Marvin Burkholder, Berlin Kennel, Millersburg, Ohio (REPEAT OFFENDER)

Received official warning from USDA in June 2016 for repeat veterinary issues.

Gregory Fidoe, Canfield, Ohio

Sold underage puppies and repeatedly failed to get veterinary exams as required, per state records.

Emanuel D. Keim, Baltic, Ohio

Dogs found with hair loss and skin conditions.

Sam Mast, Fresno, Ohio

Sale of underage puppies; no vet records on dogs; unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

James A. Miller, Millersburg, Ohio (REPEAT OFFENDER)

Matted dogs kept in rusty cages; dirty conditions.

John J. Nisley, Loudonville, Ohio (REPEAT OFFENDER)

Dog found with sores on ears and head; prior violations for injured and lethargic dogs.

Daniel Schlabach/Evergreen Designer LLC, Charm, Ohio (REPEAT OFFENDER)

Fire in pole barn filled with “hundreds of dogs” killed an undisclosed number of animals.

Marvin Schmucker/ Ervin Schmucker, Sugarcreek, Ohio

Repeated veterinary care deficiencies; bichon had skin lesions around her neck and on leg.

Leroy Weaver, Walhonding, Ohio

Dead puppies found decomposing in yard; severely matted dogs.

Abe R. Yoder, Millersburg, Ohio

Unsafe flooring not corrected until seven months later and multiple re-inspections; bichon with eye issue had not received surgery as directed by veterinarian.

The Humane Society said this year has been a hard year for gathering details.

“Efforts to get updated information from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on federally-inspected puppy mills were severely crippled due to the USDA’s removal on Feb. 3, 2017 of all animal welfare inspection reports and most enforcement records from the USDA website,” they said in the report.

The Horrible Hundred report is on its fifth year to report the list of problematic puppy breeding and puppy brokering facilities.

Read the full report here.

