Deputies looking for suspects in Warren County vehicle break-ins

The Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a sudden increase of vehicle break-ins.

A total of nine vehicles were broken into in South Lebanon, Wayne Township and the Turtle Creek Township area between May 10 and May 11.

At least three subjects have been observed getting into unlocked cars and taking items of value, the sheriff's department said. They have also entered open garage doors and taken items from vehicles inside.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subjects.

The public is also urged not to leave any valuables inside their vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.