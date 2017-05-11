LAX opening paparazzi-free terminal for celebrities

A new terminal is about to open at LAX Airport, just for celebrities.

A security company built a special entrance where the beautiful people can quietly check in, without having to run a gauntlet of pesky paparazzi.

The new terminal has luxury suites, private bathrooms, day beds, well-stocked fridges — everything for the pampered traveler.

Guests can get away from the traffic and congestion of the main airport and head to this private compound which will be located right next to the main runways at LAX.

According to the owners of the terminal, it typically takes a passenger more than 2,000 footsteps to get to the plane from the car.

Guests of “The Private Suite,” will take only 70 footsteps.

Membership costs $7,500 a year, plus another $2,700 for each time a member uses the terminal.

The terminal will open May 15.

