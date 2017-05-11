Car crashes into Milford store - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Car crashes into Milford store

(Source: Twitter/@MiamiTwpFD) (Source: Twitter/@MiamiTwpFD)
MILFORD, OH (FOX19) -

A car caused damaged to a Milford store after crashing into it Thursday.

The crash happened at the Verizon store on Ohio 28 in Miami Township, Clermont County. 

No injuries were reported, police said.

No serious structural damage was caused.

Police have not released what caused the crash.

