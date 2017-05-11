'The Fifth Element' coming back to theaters for its 20th anniversary

Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, and Gary Oldman star in 'The Fifth Element.' The outrageous sci-fi adventure, an extravagantly styled tale of good against evil set in an unbelievable twenty-third century world.

Director Luc Besson recorded an introduction and audiences will get a sneak peek at his new film.

The movie will be back in theaters on May 14 and May 17.

In the Tri-State you can view it at: Newport on the Levee 20, Florence 14, Oakley Station, Deerfield Towne Center Stadium 16, Western Hills 14, Springdale

Showcase Cinemas, and Milford 16.

