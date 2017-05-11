Allegations of bullying at Carson Elementary surface after 8-year-old takes own life

Parents of current and former Carson Elementary School students are demanding change because they claim their children were bullied at the school.

The allegations are coming to light after an eight-year-old boy committed suicide two days after he was reportedly assaulted in the school bathroom.

Dozens and dozens of parents are claiming that their children have been bullied at Carson.

Kathryn Lundy said that she pulled her children out of the school because her daughter was repeatedly harassed and was even cornered on the playground and nearly jumped.

"Constant bullying all the time, non stop, every single day," Lundy said. "The bullying needs to stop."

According to mother Bobbie Brown, her sons have been the target of verbal and physical attacks.

"They're coming home, and they're getting upset, and they're crying to me, and I'm trying to do something about it," Brown told FOX19 NOW. "It's happening to all these kids. They're getting bullied and being disrespected, and it should stop."

A January 2017 semiannual report from Cincinnati Public Schools states that there were zero bullying incidents at Carson School between August 2016 and December 2016. It also shows a decrease in bullying since the 2014 - 2015 school year.



However, some parents believe the eight-year-old's death is a tragic testament to how bad the bullying really is.

"I was extremely shocked to find out that it had gotten to this point," Lundy said.

The parents told FOX19 NOW that they want something to change whether it's new programs for students, more parent involvement or different training for teachers.



They said that they are fighting for their kids and for the mother of the eight-year-old boy who is now grieving the loss of her only child.

"It breaks my heart that Mother's Day is coming up, and she won't have her son with her," Carolyn Emery, a parent of a Carson student, said.

FOX19 NOW contacted CPS about the multiple bullying allegations, but the district has not responded.

