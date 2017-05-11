Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue may have to shut its doors

An animal rescue that has saved thousands of cat and dogs is now needing help to find a new home.

The Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue will soon have to move out of its location on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.

The thrift shop is unlike any other. As soon as you walk in, you'll find many hidden treasures tucked away on the shelves all donated from the community. Each dollar spent is then used to rescue abused or abandoned animals.

"We've probably rescued at least 2,000 animals since we've been here," said Executive Director of Peppermint Pig Joyce Hutchinson.

After 12 years they may have to call it quits.

[Decade-old pet rescue in jeopardy of closing]

Hutchinson said the new owner of the building wants to nearly double the rent, which is currently $4,000 a month. She said the extra money for rent would take a big cut out of their budget for rehabilitating their rescues.

"Last year our vet bill was probably $65,000 or $70,000, and we want to keep on doing that rather than paying a lot of rent," she said.

Over the years, the thrift store has brought in shoppers from all over Ohio. Many regulars would be sad to see it go.

"I'm devastated. I can't believe it's happening I'm a big proponent of what they do. They adopt dogs on the weekends and they're affordable," said Regina Pable, who is a frequent shopper.

With time quickly winding down Hutchinson and the other volunteers are scrambling to find a new location to keep their organization up and running.

"We have about six weeks and it's overwhelming if you look around all the stuff," said Hutchinson.

She said their mission is needed in the community and she will do all she can to keep the Peppermint Pig from closing.

"It would hurt a lot of people so we have to keep on," Hutchinson said.

The Peppermint Pig is hoping to raise $30,000 dollars to purchase a new location. They said any donation, adoption or simply shopping at the store will help.

If you would like to help you can contact the Peppermint Pig Rescue at pparescue@gmail.com or www.peppermintpiganimalrescue.com.

