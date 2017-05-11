Scheduling conflict leaves annual Rolling Thunder event without location

A scheduling conflict at the World Peace Bell Center in Newport has created a bump in the road for the 9th Annual Rolling Thunder POW/MIA ceremony in Northern Kentucky.

SouthBank Partners President Jack Moreland said the reservation wasn't made in-time and now SouthBank has another commitment to the “Party on the Purple.”

“I said, well you knew this from last year, and she said we don't take reservations a year in advance,” Rolling Thunder Chapter 9 President James Reilly said. “I said ‘OK, well we told you at the beginning of the month,’ then by the time I actually got to speak someone it was 10 days ago.”

Reilly said the relationship between the two organizations has been great but this year they have hit a snag, and if things can’t be corrected he will have to scramble to find another location to host the 80-plus vehicles they expect to participate.

“We would pay somebody if they could find anybody [to work at the peace bell],” Reilly said. “We're military, we know how to police the area. When we're gone it will look just as good, if not better, when we leave then when we got here.”

SouthBank Partners said they just don’t have the staff to accommodate that request and fulfill their commitment at the “Party on the Purple.”

