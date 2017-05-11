Woman arrested for attacking hairstylist at Springfield Township salon

A hairstylist said when a client left her salon in Springfield Township everything was fine, but about 30 minutes later everything changed.

India White said her client, Mary Goolsby, left the Eye for Beauty salon along Winton Road and text her complaining about her hair and said she wanted her money back.

“She said, 'look what you did to my hair,'” White said.

The stylist of five years offered her half of her money back, but according to White that was not good enough.

The police report reads that Goolsby entered the salon on Wednesday around 2 p.m. with a woman known as “Psalms."

White said there was a lot of shouting, then Goolsby and her friend followed her into the next room where she was attacked.

“She starts coming in and she says, 'so you’re really not going to give me all my money back,'" White said.

She said the two got into a fight and sometime during the struggle her cell phone was stolen.

Goolsby ran out of the building, but would be caught down the street by police, according to the report.

As of now, she faces a robbery charge along with a possession of marijuana charge.

“I never thought anything like this would happen to me,” White said. “I never fought over [a hairstyle] before... that is crazy.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.