Police: Masked gunman robs Woodlawn gas station

Woodlawn police are searching for a masked gunman who they say held up a gas station and fled with cash and cigarettes overnight.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Shell gas station, 401 Glendale-Milford Rd., just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A male suspect in a black face mask brandished a silver or black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash and tobacco products, police said.

He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and two cartons of cigarettes and remains at large.

No injuries were reported.

No customers were in the gas station at the time of the aggravated robbery, police said.

Investigators plan to obtain and review security video from the gas station later Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Woodlawn Police Detective Scott Fetter or Detective Mike Mondillo: 513-771-8480.

