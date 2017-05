Air Care responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Walton early Friday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

A vehicle flipped into the median before the Verona exit just before 3 a.m., injuring the driver, they said.

The northbound left lane was closed while rescue crews responded. It reopened just before 4 a.m.

Air Care landed at a nearby Walton firehouse on Towne Center Drive.

The medical helicopter flew the driver, a woman in her 40s, to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.

Her condition was not immediately available.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

