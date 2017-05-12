Police: Carson Elementary School briefly locked down due to gunman nearby

Carson Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown due to a man nearby with a gun Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.

Rodney Heard, 24, was taken into custody in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, a couple blocks away from the school on Glenway Avenue, said Lt. Steve Saunders.

He was arrested on two counts of aggravated menacing and one abduction charge.

Officers responded to the area about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun on Sunset, he said.

Police placed Carson Elementary on lockdown out of precaution. It has since been lifted.

Janet Walsh, a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools, said the gunman is not connected the school.

Saunders said Heard was involved in a dispute inside a home in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. His girlfriend and two other people were there at the time.

Heard had a gun and initially barricaded inside, according to Saunders.

SWAT was called, but Heard was arrested before they arrived.

