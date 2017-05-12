Police: Carson Elementary School briefly locked down due to gunman nearby

Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.Full Story >
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.Full Story >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.Full Story >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.Full Story >
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.Full Story >
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.Full Story >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
An active shooter situation has been reported in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is located east of Columbus, and an officer has been shot, according to10TV in Columbus.Full Story >
An active shooter situation has been reported in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is located east of Columbus, and an officer has been shot, according to10TV in Columbus.Full Story >