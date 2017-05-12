Crashes block WB I-275 in Sharonville - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crashes block WB I-275 in Sharonville

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Two separate crashes are causing delays on westbound Interstate 275 between U.S. 42 and Mosteller Road Friday.

All lanes are back open, but it's still taking you longer to get through the area.

Vehicles squeezed by on the right shoulder for about 45 minutes before the crash cleared. It was first reported just after 8 a.m., dispatchers said.

Ambulances were sent to the scene, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

