Crashes block WB I-275 in Sharonville

Two separate crashes are causing delays on westbound Interstate 275 between U.S. 42 and Mosteller Road Friday.

All lanes are back open, but it's still taking you longer to get through the area.

Vehicles squeezed by on the right shoulder for about 45 minutes before the crash cleared. It was first reported just after 8 a.m., dispatchers said.

Ambulances were sent to the scene, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

WB 275 at Reading is clear, all lanes open; traffic is still at a crawl from 71 pic.twitter.com/Viac2d37Ov — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) May 12, 2017

2 crashes are blocking WB I-275 at U.S. 42 in Sharonville.

Traffic is squeezing by on right shoulder.@CincyTraffic19 is live w/details pic.twitter.com/jhoWGbvW3g — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) May 12, 2017

