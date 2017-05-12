Officials: Officer shot, 2 injured following shooting at Kirkersville nursing home

Officials said an officer was shot and two others injured following an active shooter situation east of Columbus, according to 10TV in Columbus.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at a nursing home in Kirkersville, according to 10TV.

Law enforcement sources told 10TV the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Officials said the officer is reported to be in "very critical" condition.

Police told 10TV two other victims were shot inside the nursing home. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Initial reports indicate the incident is located in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Here on scene in Kirkersville. Saw officers entering the building just now. #nanow pic.twitter.com/MAfqx8IxDE — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) May 12, 2017

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lockdown, 10TV reported. The school will remain closed for the day.

Governor John Kasich reacted to the incident on Twitter around 9 a.m.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Please join me in prayers for the injured police officer. https://t.co/kkgQv9CU4u — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

No other details are immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Download the free FOX19 NOW News app

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.