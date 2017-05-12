Officials: Officer shot, 2 injured following shooting at Kirkers - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Officials: Officer shot, 2 injured following shooting at Kirkersville nursing home

Kirkersville, OHIO (FOX19 NOW) -

Officials said an officer was shot and two others injured following an active shooter situation east of Columbus, according to 10TV in Columbus.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at a nursing home in Kirkersville, according to 10TV.

Law enforcement sources told 10TV the shooter turned the gun on himself. 

Officials said the officer is reported to be in "very critical" condition.

Police told 10TV two other victims were shot inside the nursing home. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Initial reports indicate the incident is located in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lockdown, 10TV reported. The school will remain closed for the day.

Governor John Kasich reacted to the incident on Twitter around 9 a.m.

No other details are immediately available.

