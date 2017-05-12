OVI checkpoint in Sedamsville Friday night

The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will operate a sobriety checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint will be located in the 2700 block of River Road (US-50) in Sedamsville. Operations will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. Motorists will also notice an increased police presence in the surrounding area while officers search for impaired drivers.

In the past year, 19 OVI-related crashes have occurred and 33 drivers have been arrested in the area of this checkpoint, according to Hamilton County OVI Task Force.

