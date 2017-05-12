Slain officer's widow keynote speaker at police memorial ceremony

The widow of a Cincinnati police officer gunned down in the line of duty along with his partner nearly 20 years ago will be the keynote speaker at the annual Police Memorial Week ceremony and parade Downtown next week.

Linda Pope is scheduled to address law enforcement officers, their relatives and other supporters at an 11 a.m. ceremony Friday on Fountain Square.

After, the crowd will march north on Vine Street to Central Parkway to the Police Memorial across from Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.

A program will follow at the Police Memorial to symbolize the loss and to honor the memory of fallen officers with the "Changing of the Guard," presentation of floral tributes, a bugler playing "Taps," a flyover in the "Missing Man" formation and the 21-gun salute.

A benediction will close the day's events.

Pope, a former Cincinnati firefighter, is in Washington D.C. now for the 36th annual National Peace Officer’s Memorial Service.

This year is the 20th anniversary of her husband’s in-the-line-of-duty death. Officer Dan Pope, 35, was shot and killed along with his partner, Specialist Ron Jeter, 34, on Dec. 6, 1997.

She turned her grief into action and founded the Ohio chapter of C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors). She also devotes much of her time to make sure the lives of slain law enforcement officers are remembered and recognized as heroes.

Pope will travel from our nation's capital to Cincinnati on Wednesday and is scheduled to will appear on FOX19 NOW Morning News at 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

When her husband was killed, he and his partner were trying to arrest a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant in Clifton Heights.

Both wore plainclothes and bullet resistant vests when they went to the West Hollister Street apartment to serve the warrant.

During the arrest, the suspect, Alonzo Davenport, 20, became violent, according to an account of the incident on the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum's website.

A struggle ensued and Davenport shot both officers, killing Pope with a gunshot to the head.

Jeter died a few hours later at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After shooting, Davenport ran out of the apartment and committed suicide by shooting himself at the corner of Calhoun Street and Jefferson Avenue in Corryville.

Cincinnati police responded to the Corryville shooting. An investigation there led them to the Clifton Heights apartment, where they found their colleagues down.

The killings shook the city. More than 1,200 people attended Pope’s funeral at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral.

Jeter’s services were in Columbus. The U.S.Marine vet left behind a young daughter.

In honor of Police Memorial Week, Cincinnati police will hold open houses daily 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their five districts and in the Central Business Section (Downtown).

Residents, business operators and other community members can meet with officers who work in their neighborhoods. They also can learn about specialized units such as canine patrol and detection teams, Segway and bike patrol and the SWAT Team.

Monday, District 5

Tuesday, District 2

Wednesday, District 3

Thursday, District 4

Friday, District 1 and Central Business District

