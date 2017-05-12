Emergency slide repair on Three Mile Road starts Monday

The Northern Kentucky Transportation Cabinet just issued an emergency slide repair project for Three Mile Road next week.



Crews will begin on Monday, May 15 on Three Mile Road from approximately 1/4 mile north of I-275.



Three Mile Road will be not be closed since this is the official detour for John’s Hill Road.



Johns Hill Road is closed at the I-275 overpass through the end of June.



The repair will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Motorists should expect long delays up to 15 minutes.



To avoid delays use eastbound I-275 to south on I-471 then south on use US 27, Alexandria Pike to Johns Hill Road or vice versa.

