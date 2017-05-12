Kings Island begins daily operations

Here’s a sign that summer is around the corner: Kings Island begins daily operation for the 2017 season Friday.

The amusement park will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursday through May 25.

Hours will vary for the summer beginning Memorial Day weekend.

New this year is Mystic Timbers, a 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster with 16 drops

Soak City Water Park will open May 27.

