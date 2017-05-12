Retired Cincinnati police sergeant rescues toddler running in street

Photo of Glenna Peterson in 1985 at a party when she was promoted to a Cincinnati police sergeant. (Photo provided by the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum's website)

A retired Cincinnati police sergeant rescued a toddler running in the street at a busy intersection Friday morning, Green Township police confirm.

Glenna Peterson, 71, retired from Cincinnati police in 1999 and now works in security for Cincinnati Public Schools.

She was driving to Western Hills High School when she spotted the 2-year-old boy at Greenway Avenue and Westbourne Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m.

He wore only a diaper as morning temperatures dipped into the low 50s.

"I just almost couldn't believe my eyes," Peterson said.

Her police instincts kicked right in.

She immediately stopped her 2007 gray and black Lincoln Town Car and got out.

"He was running in the street. As he was running toward me, I just caught him," she said.

She blocked traffic, held onto the toddler and called 911.

"I have a toddler running in the street. I have no parents on site," Peterson told a Hamilton County dispatcher, according to a recording of the call. "I'm standing out here. I've got traffic going around me."

The dispatcher advised her to keep a close eye on the boy until he could scramble police and fire crews out to help.

"I'll put the child back in my car," Peterson responded. "I'm a little rattled because I was on my way to work."

Meanwhile, Green Township police said the toddler's mother reported her son had slipped out of their home nearby.

She told dispatchers her son walked away from their home after he apparently figured out how to unlock the glass door, said Lt.Mitch Hill.

"The mother was calling us frantic because she couldn't find the child as this happened," he said.

As soon as the woman learned her son was safe nearby, she hurried to the intersection with clothes for him and the two were reunited, according to Lt.Hill and Peterson.

Police said the incident was an accident, and there is no criminal offense or charges.

They credited Peterson for helping the boy.

"I am glad it turned out the way it did, that she was there to take action," Lt. Hill said.

"It's a scary situation that has a happy ending at least."

Peterson also was relieved.

"I was just trying to help out," she said. "I was glad I was there at the right time.

"It's a busy intersection. There's a ton of traffic through there at this time of the morning," she said.

"If he had gone out there in traffic, I don't even want to think about it. I get weepy. I am just happy I was in the right place at the right time."

