Investigators search farm 10 miles away from scene of Rhoden family massacre

Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.

The search area is on Highway 32, just before Peebles in Adams County, according to a law enforcement source.

Crews from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the Ohio Criminal Bureau of Investigation, and the Ohio Rehabilitation and Corrections Department's STAR teams are on the scene.

Authorities have not yet said what they're searching for, or if it's directly connected to the Rhoden investigation.

The farm is located about 10 miles south and west of the crime scenes on Union Hill Road.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.

In April, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said there has been “significant progress” in the investigation but authorities have made no arrests, making the Pike County, Ohio murders one of the prolific unsolved murders in the nation.

The victims in the case are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth RHoden, 44.

Authorities suspect there were multiple attackers who were familiar with the victims' homes and the surrounding area. The motive remains a mystery.

