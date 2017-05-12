David Dooley granted new trial in 2012 murder

David Dooley (Provided by the Boone County Jail)

A high profile murder case in northern Kentucky will return to court this summer.

David Dooley, 43, was convicted of murdering Michelle Mockbee, 42, his co-worker at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence in 2012.

Mockbee was found beaten to death inside the industrial park workplace.

A jury found Dooley guilty in 2014. Dooley, however, has maintained his innocence since the conviction.

His attorneys have cited a lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime scene.

A Boone County Circuit Court judge ordered the new trial on Friday. The first hearing will happen in June.

Attorneys have also doubted the integrity of the investigation after a whistleblower revealed an alleged affair between the prosecutor and lead investigator in the case.

The allegations came to light after a court clerk found a thumb drive containing messages between Linda Talley Smith and Bruce McVay.

The clerk claimed the messages suggested at least one witness made untruthful statements before the jury.

