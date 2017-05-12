Man facing multiple charges of threats against Cranley - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man facing multiple charges of threats against Cranley

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Bonface Abuonji appears in court (FOX19 NOW) Bonface Abuonji appears in court (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati man is facing multiple harassment charges after allegedly threatening Mayor John Cranley. 

Bonfac Abuonji, 35, plead not guilty to four charges of harassing the Cincinnati mayor in March.  

It is unclear what the specific nature of the threats were but court documents say Abuonji was found competent to stand trial. 

Court documents suggest all of Abuonji's alleged threats were made via phone and email and never physically confronted Cranley. 

