Man facing multiple charges of threats against Cranley

A Cincinnati man is facing multiple harassment charges after allegedly threatening Mayor John Cranley.

Bonfac Abuonji, 35, plead not guilty to four charges of harassing the Cincinnati mayor in March.

It is unclear what the specific nature of the threats were but court documents say Abuonji was found competent to stand trial.

Court documents suggest all of Abuonji's alleged threats were made via phone and email and never physically confronted Cranley.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.