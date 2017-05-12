Montgomery police searching for Fifth Third Bank robber

Montgomery police announced they are looking for a suspect wanted in a robbery at Fifth Third Bank last month.

The robbery happened on April 29, at approximately 9:55 a.m., in the 9900 block of Montgomery Road.

The suspect entered the bank and proceeded to demand an unspecified amount of cash while implying he was armed with a gun, police said.

The suspect left the bank and fled southbound on foot from the location.

Police describe the suspect as a being between 25-35 years old, approximately 6 ft 2 in and between 160 to 180 pounds, with an athletic build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball hat with a white Under Armor logo.

The suspect may be involved in bank robberies in Sharonville and Evendale, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 513-985-1600.

