Valuable flowers stolen from Springfield Twp. shop

Days before Mother's Day, a Nursery in Springfield Township was burglarized and the thief wasn't after just after any flowers but top of the line roses.

The Knock Out roses always a top seller and were the primary target of a thief early Thursday morning.

"When we came in we noticed some of the carts were out of place as we were going around checking all of our flowers to see which ones need to be watered. We noticed all our knock out roses were gone," said Jeremy Shroyer the grandson of the owner.



Surveillance video caught the suspect pulling up to the nursery, then loading up a cart full of the roses and transferring it to his SUV before pulling off. He cleaned out their entire stock of roses worth $600.

"We had to go out and buy more from a local grower because we didn't have any left, so it sets us back a decent amount," Shroyer said.

In the past two years this store has now been broken into five times. They recently added gates and surveillance cameras but now they are adding signs on their gates asking for neighbors to keep an eye out on their property after business hours. "It's terrible that this is what it's come to in the past couple of years. We're just a small family business and taking things like this it really kind of hurts us not only on the business end but as a family."

Wanda Shroyer started this nursery with her husband was heartbroken to see the thief walk out so easily with the blooms they worked so hard to grow for this special weekend. "It's upsetting believe me to think somebody would take advantage of us."



Now they're hoping that someone recognizes the man or his SUV and turns him into police.

