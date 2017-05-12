Mother of 8-year-old suicide victim: 'No this will not go away'

Shocking footage from Carson Elementary in January showed 8-year-old Gabriel Taye apparently bullied into a bathroom wall and his classmates walking by his motionless body, he didn't move for six minutes while others failed to notice or assist the unconscious boy. Two days later he committed suicide in his home.

"We miss him desperately and suffer everyday," the child's mother Cornelia Reynolds said in a statement released by her lawyer. "His life was not only stolen from him, but from those of us who expected to watch him grow up and enjoy life. If I could, I would give anything to have him back. I feel he was cheated. I feel robbed. My only child, my best friend and my first true love isn't here with us physically but I know he's here in spirit."

Cincinnati Public Schools released the footage Friday, one day after the Hamilton County Coroner reopened the child's death investigation.

"In an effort to be completely transparent, we are releasing the video that was reviewed as part of an investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department<" the school district said in a statement hours after the video's release. "As all are aware, no charges resulted from that investigation."

A school nurse determined the boy’s vital signs were normal, the spokesperson said.

Administrators told the boy’s mom that he fainted, Jennifer Branch, the family's attorney, claims. She said his mother was never notified of the alleged bathroom assault. No charges have been filed.

"I will fight everyday, every second of every minute. I am my sons voice and it will be heard," Reynolds said. "As Gabes Mother, it's my obligation to make sure that this will never happen again. No this will not go away. People need to know the truth and help fix this epidemic in our society by spreading awareness and speaking up. Parents it's OK , to tell your children to reach for help when someone is hurting them, whether it's at school, outside, home, or anywhere."

