Racially charged education? A mother is outraged what a school did to teach kids about the Civil War

Eastern Middle School in Brown County has been participating in a Civil War program.

White kids at the school were allegedly seen wearing dark makeup to simulate slaves.

"We by all means want to be sensitive and tactful with the way we are reenacting and portraying slavery in the Civil War era, without minimizing depictions of this brutal period of American," Jordan Michael the principle for Eastern Middle School said. "I definitely don't want EMS or any aspect of this program to be seen as racially insensitive. That is not our intent or our goal."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.