Red Cross helps 6 victims of College Hill fire

Two adults and four children are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire Saturday.

Crews responded to a home in the 7600 block of Bitteroot Lane around 6:45 a.m. on reports of a bedroom on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in the back of the second floor. The fire was put out quickly.

Officials said the owner was remodeling a bedroom and left a construction light on.

They believe the fire was caused by combustibles too close to the fire.

The home had smoke detectors, but they were not operating, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

