Heroin, fentanyl seized in 'significant' drug bust in Hamilton County

A "significant arrest and seizure" of heroin and fentanyl were made Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Rodriquez of Bronx, NY, is being held at the Hamilton County justice Center on a $2 million bond.

The Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit (RENU) Highway Interdiction Team said it found two kilograms of heroin & fentanyl, concealed in an electronic fabricated compartment in his vehicle.

The estimated street value of the the drugs was more than $300,000.

"This significant seizure and arrest of Rodriquez disrupted a large drug organization distributing Heroin from New York to Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio," said a press release from the sheriff's office.

Rodriquez will be likely charged with additional federal drug trafficking charges in the coming days.

