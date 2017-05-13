Former UC star to make MLB debut

Former UC baseball star Ian Happ has been called up to make his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs.

Happ, picked 9th overall by the Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft, is the only Bearcats baseball player drafted in the first round.

Happ hit nine home runs in 26 games in Triple A this season.

He will play second base on Saturday and bat second for the Cubs against the Cardinals.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. in St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.