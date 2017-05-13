One person treated for injuries after fire on Vine St. - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One person treated for injuries after fire on Vine St.

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on the 5900 block of Vine Street Saturday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., crews extracted one person for medical care.

It is unclear what the extent of the damages or injuries are.

