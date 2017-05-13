BREAKING: SWAT team searched for suspects related to Pike County Massacre

A separate search took place in Adams County Friday. (FOX19 NOW)

A Franklin County SWAT team searched for suspects related to the Rhoden Family Massacre Saturday morning in Pike County, according to Marc Gofstein, a spokesman for Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are not yet releasing details on the specific location searched or the suspects they are searching for.

Gofstein said Franklin County's SWAT team and other law enforcement resources are often used by other jurisdictions.

On Saturday, several state and county investigators were searching a farm in Adams County, roughly 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.

In April, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said there has been “significant progress” in the investigation but authorities have made no arrests, making the Pike County, Ohio murders one of the prolific unsolved murders in the nation.

The victims in the case are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

Authorities suspect there were multiple attackers who were familiar with the victims' homes and the surrounding area. The motive remains a mystery.

