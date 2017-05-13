Two blocks in Hartwell evacuated due to suspicious package - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Two blocks in Hartwell evacuated due to suspicious package

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

All homes within two block of 288 Oakmont Street in Hartwell are being evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Around 10 p.m. police discovered a suspicious package and kicked-off evacuations.

