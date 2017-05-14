WATCH: Boy sees colors for the first time with special glasses

A child can now see in color, thanks to a local car club.

Tony is the son of one of the members of the Southwest Ohio Camaro Club.

He is color blind and has faced bullying and broken bones simply because of his condition, according to a club member.

On Saturday, the group presented him with a special surprise during an event at the Cappuccino Depot.

The members had raised money to purchase a pair of special glasses that would allow him to see color for the first time.

People watched and cheered as Tony tried on the glasses.

He said it was "amazing" before he began to cry.

