Family, friends of nightclub shooting victim call for justice

It's been seven weeks since two people were killed and 16 were wounded during a shooting inside the Cameo Night Club.

Saturday, a fundraiser was held for the family of O'Bryan Spikes, who lost his life.

Family and friends called for change and justice.

"Children losing their fathers, people losing their mothers, mothers losing their children, we need to make sure we are preventing this from happening," said Raquel Mitchell, Spikes' mother.

One way Spikes' relatives hope to stop the violence is by bringing the community together.

"Just coming together, trying to figure out what we can do to stop the violence," said organizer Terrell Jackson.

The basketball event raised money for Spikes' children.

"We have a lot of negativity in the city, we're just trying to put some positivity back, heal a little bit," said Antonio Hutcherson.

Mitchell is calling for tighter security and thorough checks at bars and nightclubs.

"This is your business, we're paying you our money, so you should make sure, if I come in your business that I am going to be safe," said Mitchell.

She plans to sue the cameo night club owners for, in her words, failing to keep her son safe.

"The best way to get results is to hold the people responsible, responsible," said Mitchell. "We need to make it safe for people to be able to go out and have a dinner, have a birthday drink."

Cameo Night Club has closed its doors and surrendered its liquor license.

The investigation into the night club shooting continues.

Cornell Beckley has been arrested and faces a long list of charges, including murder.

Deondre Davis was also charged but died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.

