Police: Woman fatally shot in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a deadly shooting on Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ley Ave.

Investigators confirmed a woman was found shot.

She was later pronounced dead.

Police said homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

