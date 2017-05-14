Multiple agencies called to large fire in Butler County - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Multiple agencies called to large fire in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Multiple agencies were called to the scene of a large fire in Butler County.

Crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. to Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2600 block of Hamilton Eaton Rd.

No word on any injuries.

Witnesses said smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Lebanon, West Chester and Hamilton.

