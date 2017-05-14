Erlanger Mayor removes swarm of bees on Mother's Day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Erlanger Mayor removes swarm of bees on Mother's Day

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

A Northern Kentucky mayor used his beekeeping skills to safely remove a swarm of bees on Sunday.

Erlanger firefighters responded to Park Place, where they found a swarm of bees attached to a fire hydrant.

According to a social media post, they set up a perimeter to keep residents away and then contacted Mayor Tyson Hermes.

Mayor Hermes came out with a portable hive and removed the swarm.

