Erlanger Mayor removes swarm of bees on Mother's Day

A Northern Kentucky mayor used his beekeeping skills to safely remove a swarm of bees on Sunday.

Erlanger firefighters responded to Park Place, where they found a swarm of bees attached to a fire hydrant.

According to a social media post, they set up a perimeter to keep residents away and then contacted Mayor Tyson Hermes.

Mayor Hermes came out with a portable hive and removed the swarm.

