Police: Delhi kidnapping victim returned - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Delhi kidnapping victim returned

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A depiction of what the suspect's vehicle may look like. (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department) A depiction of what the suspect's vehicle may look like. (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)
Marquez Holimon (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department) Marquez Holimon (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)
Kasheena Pannell (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department) Kasheena Pannell (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman in the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue in Delhi Sunday afternoon. 

Marquez Holimon, 28, is suspected of abducting Kasheena Pannell, 31, at gunpoint and fired multiple shots around 5:30. 

Pannell returned to the Hillside Avenue scene around 8 p.m. It is unclear what condition she is in. Police have made no arrests. 

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking anyone with information to call: 513-352-3040 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly