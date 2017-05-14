Police: Delhi kidnapping victim returned

A depiction of what the suspect's vehicle may look like. (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)

Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman in the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue in Delhi Sunday afternoon.

Marquez Holimon, 28, is suspected of abducting Kasheena Pannell, 31, at gunpoint and fired multiple shots around 5:30.

Pannell returned to the Hillside Avenue scene around 8 p.m. It is unclear what condition she is in. Police have made no arrests.

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking anyone with information to call: 513-352-3040

@CincyPD WANTED FOR KIDNAPPING! Marquez Holimon

M/B/28 5'10" 160. Call Crimestoppers w/ any info. Last oper. silver Chrysler Town & County pic.twitter.com/NPCOVbx7Qm — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 14, 2017

