14-year-old girl critically missing found

A critically missing 14-year-old girl was found Sunday afternoon. 

Sarah Boswell was last seen leaving Saint Xavier High School at 6:30 Sunday heading towards Viewplace Drive. Police say she was located just before 7:30. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers: 513-352-3040

No photo was immediately available. 

