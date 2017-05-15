Downtown building demolition closes roads

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Drivers in Downtown Cincinnati this week may experience delays due to several road closures.

Crews are preparing to demolish the old Dunnhumby building on West Third St. W. Third will be closed from Central Ave. to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge until 4 p.m. Friday, May 19.

The detour for drivers heading westbound on Third St. is south on Central Ave. to west on Pete Rose Way to north on Gest St. to W. Third St. The eastbound detour is the same, in reverse.

The pedestrian detour is south on Elm St. to west on Second St. to north on Clay Wade Bailey bridge to W. Third St. The eastbound detour is the same, in reverse.

Arrow boards and signs will be in place to alert drivers of the work zone and detours.

The Dunnhumby headquarters have relocated to Norwood. No word yet on what will replace the building being demolished.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.