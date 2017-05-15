Crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy at Montgomery Road

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed before Montgomery Road until further notice due to a rollover crash.

Montgomery Road reopened at 6:20 a.m. Monday. It was closed for more than an hour in the area so Air Care could land.

Here's a closer look at the area of EB RR where a serious crash happened near Montgomery exit @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9T5fAElM7g — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) May 15, 2017

The medical helicopter responded to an accident with a male driver trapped a vehicle on its top about 5:15 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Rescue crews spotted the vehicle about 50 feet off the eastbound lanes of the highway in brush, they confirm.

The driver was extricated and flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His name, age and condition was not immediately available.

Crews searched the woods to make sure there are no other victims.

Earlier this morning, the driver's mother called 911, according to a recording of the call.

She said he left their home in White Oak in the middle of the night. He has expressed suicidal thoughts and has been depressed, she told a dispatcher.

A tracking device inside her son's green, 1998 Toyota Avalon showed the vehicle was stopped where the highway ends just before Montgomery Road, she said.

It also indicated the vehicle was going 112 mph, she told the dispatcher.

The mother said she feared her son's vehicle had crashed, and he was not picking up his phone.

EB Ronald Reagan CLOSED at Montgomery due to serious crash @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vQotR2gH0U — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) May 15, 2017

