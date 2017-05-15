Sentencing Monday for Cincinnati police sergeant for dropping gun in cinema while drunk

A Cincinnati police sergeant is scheduled to be Monday for dropping a handgun at a movie theater while she was drunk, causing panic and an evacuation, court records show.

Clermont County Municipal Court Judge Jason Nagel is set to sentence Sgt. Shauna Lambert, 50, at 10:30 a.m.

She pleaded no contest on March 29 to using weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic, court records show.

The incident happened at the Cinemark Movie Theater on 500 Rivers Edge Road in Milford on Jan. 6.

Video: Off-duty officer arrested in Milford movie theater

When Milford police arrived, they said several witnesses told them an intoxicated female was acting erratic and dropped a handgun inside.

The incident caused panic and an evacuation, they said.

A witness to the incident told FOX19 NOW a crowd of people at a showing for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" held the woman down and kept the gun out of her hands until authorities arrived.

Lambert was taken into custody without incident, police said.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

