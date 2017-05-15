Suspect accused of throwing bleach on woman, causing burn

A Lincoln Heights woman was set to go before a judge Monday on charges of assault and criminal damaging.

Jonnae Price, 18, was arrested on Sunday.

A woman said Price threw bleach at her, and officers reported seeing a visible burn mark on the victim, according to court records.

Price is also accused of pouring bleach inside of the victim's vehicle, then trying to light it on fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators said her hands smelled heavily of bleach, but she denied being around the chemical.

Price's arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

