Students take prom photos in unusual location

Who said prom photos couldn't be taken in a hardware store?

Four Glen Este High School students smiled for the camera at the Home Depot in Cherry Grove, before heading to the big dance on Saturday.

The group decided to skip the traditional park or garden scenes and take photos in and out of the store.

We're told they thought it would be funny and unique.

Plus, the students move into a new, combined school next year, so this way, they could "go out with a bang."

