Graeter's unveils first bonus flavor of the summer

It's a sign of summer: Graeter's Ice Cream has launched its first "bonus flavor."

Orange and cream will be available in stores starting today, Monday, May 15.

Throughout the summer, the ice cream maker will scoop up nine new flavors across the Tri-State.

Each flavor remains a secret until the day of the launch.

Graeter's says they are considered limited time only flavors, because once they're gone, the flavors are retired for the year.

The bonus flavors will be announced every two weeks, with the last reveal on August 21.

