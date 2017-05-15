Work on I-71 near MLK to require lane closures

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work on the Interstate 71 at Martin Luther King will require short full closures in the overnight hours.

Work crews will be working on northbound I-71 between McMillan St. and MLK Drive overnight on Monday, May 15. There will be various lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Starting at 11 p.m. there will be short-term full closures up to 15 minute intervals until 5 a.m.

Use north I-75 to the Norwood Lateral east to north on I-71 to avoid delays in the overnight hours.

In addition, there will be single lane closures on eastbound and westbound MLK Dr. between Burnet Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

The closures will be between 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday morning, May 20.

Signs will be posted in the area.

Road work is weather permitting.

