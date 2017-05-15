Missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe

A search ended Monday morning for a missing 11-year-old.

Abby Linville was found around 1:45 p.m. according to officials. She had disappeared around midnight at her home on Ivy Hill Rd.

Officials said a passerby spotted her by the entrance to Hidden Valley Lake.

Investigators are treating it as a runaway case and said Abby is home safe.

