Missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, IN (FOX19) – -

A search ended Monday morning for a missing 11-year-old.

Abby Linville was found around 1:45 p.m. according to officials. She had disappeared around midnight at her home on Ivy Hill Rd.

Officials said a passerby spotted her by the entrance to Hidden Valley Lake.

Investigators are treating it as a runaway case and said Abby is home safe.

