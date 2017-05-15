Do you remember these toy fads?

Did you know National Sea Monkey Day is observed every year on May 16?

The unofficial holiday celebrates the memories many have of the unusual toy/pet, and is one of the many toy fads we've seen over the years.

The hatching kits were invented by Harold von Braunhut in 1957 and the mail order shrimp became an instant hit.

Sea monkeys even went into space with Astronaut John Glenn in 1998 above the Space Shuttle Discovery. After 9 days, they were brought down to Earth and hatched 8 weeks later.

