SWAT called to Warren County apartment building

SWAT has been called to reports of an armed man barricaded inside an apartment building, possibly with someone else inside.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities were called to the 1400 block of Windwillow Trace after a man was seen on a balcony with a weapon.

Lt. Jon Faine with the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed the man possibly has someone inside with him.

Hamilton Township Police were initially handling the investigation but have called SWAT to the scene.

